BitPay integrated on VisualTouchs POS Platform

As per the agreement, VisualTouch customers can add the option to pay with Bitcoin with BitPay handling the payment processing. VisualTouch will use BitPay’s POS-integration solutions to grow Bitcoin acceptance through brick-and-mortar retail locations that may have not considered Bitcoin acceptance in the past.

VisualTouch is a point of sale system that provides the POS functionality needed for business management. VisualTouch POS is used in the Hospitality, Food Service, Grocery, Retail and Concession industries with a combined install base of more than 6,000 customers and some customers having up to 1,600 locations each.

BitPay is a payment service provider specializing in ecommerce, B2B, and enterprise solutions for digital currencies. BitPay offers tools to accept Bitcoin payments online or in person, with the option to receive the funds as a bank direct deposit.

In recent news, BitPay has entered a partnership with international gold and silver dealer Euro Pacific Precious Metals.