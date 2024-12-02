BitPay enables Corporate Traveller to accept Bitcoin payments

The agreement enables Corporate Traveller to accept Bitcoin and bitcoin cash payments from its SME customers for business travel bookings. Using BitPay, payments received via Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash will settle directly in Corporate Traveller’s bank account within two business days – denominated in GBP.

There is no price volatility or risk to the company, according to the official announcement, and as a push transaction, the user sends the exact amount of Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash needed to pay the bill. Also, BitPay charges 1% to approve the Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash transaction and settlement.

Corporate Traveller, a division of Flight Centre Travel Group, has carved a niche in the market for providing travel management services to clients across the UK with an SME-size annual business travel spend of GBP 50K to GBP 2M. Corporate Traveller has offices in 20 locations nationwide and delivers online and offline services purely for this client sector.

BitPay enables transactions from any computer or mobile device and invoices can be generated by an email invoice, or as an online ecommerce transactions.