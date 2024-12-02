BitPay closes extended USD 40 mln Series B Round

New investors in BitPay include Menlo Ventures, Capital Nine, G Squared, Nimble Ventures (an affiliate of Passport Capital) and Delta-v Capital as well as individual investments from Christopher Klauss Family Office, Founder of Internet Security Systems (ISS), and Alvin Liu, Co-founder of Tencent. Aquiline Capital Partners led the initial Series B Round but extended the round due to increased investor demand.

Menlo Ventures selected BitPay as its first institutional crypto investment after spending significant time researching the broader crypto and blockchain ecosystem. BitPay joins the Menlo portfolio alongside companies such as Uber, Betterment, Roku, BlueVine, and Warby Parker.

Asia is a growing region for BitPay and as a result a significant portion of the Series B investors are from this region.