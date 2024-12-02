BitPay brings Bitcoin payments to Hester Street Fair

Through BitPay, the vendors will be able to accept Bitcoin payments.

BitPay is a payment service provider specializing in ecommerce, B2B, and enterprise solutions for digital currencies. BitPay offers tools to accept Bitcoin payments online or in person, with the option to receive the funds as a bank direct deposit.

In recent news, BitPay has entered a partnership with payment service provider VisualTouch to integrate Bitcoin acceptance into their POS platform.