BitPay, Blockchain.com to provide a new way of Bitcoin spending

As part of the agreement, Blockchain users will be allowed to copy or scan invoices and conduct a Bitcoin payment completely via the wallet app. The initiative enables users to avail products and services through BitPay’s online network while retaining ownership of the private keys via Blockchain Wallet.

BitPay is a crypto payment processor, with a total of USD 2.8 billion processed from both individuals and business customers since 2011. Blockchain is a wallet providers with roughly 38 million users.