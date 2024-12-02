BitNicX to launch P2P crypto exchange by March 2019

Through this solution, users can transact cryptocurrencies without any capital deposit. As such, to facilitate the customer’s transaction at the decentralised P2P marketplace, the platform integrates 24/7 local customer support navigating the platform, or solving any disputes through instant live chat. In regards to safety, the exchange is encrypted with military-grade security, which includes two-factor authentication, multi-signature, and encryption so that users can transact with confidence.

BitNicX has regulatory compliance with Bank Negara of Malaysia (BNM), becoming a reporting institution to BNM. Moreover, every user will need to authenticate their IDs and accounts through personal identification details or documents as a Know Your Customer (KYC) requirement before being allowed to do any transactions.