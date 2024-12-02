BitKan, Bitcoin.com reveal strategic partnership

BitKan has expanded its services from markets data information to more areas, including community and trading, and the collaboration is meant to expand the partnership between the two parties, bringing more value to users from both teams. Moreover, BitKan steps closer to achieving its goal of globalisation, after the launch of the aggregated trading platform, which aims to complete the cryptocurrency services ecosystem.

The company’s one-stop integrated platform for cryptocurrency services includes a platform for crypto market data, a crypto wallet, and a thriving community. In May 2019, BitKan launched a crypto aggregated trading platform and an OTC trading platform, and will continue to bring more complementary resources to Bitcoin.com. On the other hand, Bitcoin.com is a top-tier platform in the blockchain industry globally, and the collaboration will promote the development of BitKan globalisation.