BitID enables Connect with Bitcoin feature

BitID is a decentralized authentication protocol that enables users to access an online account by verifying themselves with their wallet address and uses a mobile device as the private key authenticator. Larchevêque, cited by the same source, states that the identification protocol virtually offers every Bitcoin customer a personal wallet.

BitID relies on the blockchain as a store of information and can be deployed across a variety of platforms, including ecommerce sites and smart appliances.

With BitID, the only information a user has to provide to a website is their wallet address. After scanning a QR code on the site with the user’s mobile device, or clicking the QR code on the mobile device for the first time, the server creates a new private key for that wallet.

BitID can also be deployed as a decentralized two-factor authentication process. In addition to a username and password, a BitID-integrated site could also require a QR code scan to confirm the user’s identity.

Using the BitID protocol, a customer may no longer give the credit card authentication data in various situations, like when an ecommerce site would require proof of identity at checkout.

When the user scans the QR code with their authenticator device, it would both establish their identity, while also authorizing the transaction.