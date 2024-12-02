Bithumb sells stake in USD 350 million deal

Currently considered the largest cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea by trading volume, Bithumb confirmed the deal was signed on October 11 with BK Global Consortium, a blockchain investment company formed by BK Global, a plastic surgery medical group in Singapore.

According to CoinDesk the acquisition deal valued Bithumb at more than USD 880 million. Subsequently, Kim Byung Gun, a plastic surgeon and also the chairman of BK Group, will be the largest shareholder of Bithumb. Based on the report, Kim is also an early cryptocurrency investor, who founded an initial coin offering (ICO) consulting company and ICO platform in Singapore in August 2018.