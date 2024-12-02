BitGold enables business accounts for global merchants

BitGold, a gold-based payments and savings platform, is transforming the global cross-border payment experience by enabling business owners, freelancers, and sole proprietors to request and accept business and consumer payments in vaulted-gold bullion, enabling instant cross-border value settlement and reducing risks and delays in global commerce.

The new technology includes a suite of payment applications that will include invoicing, payroll, ecommerce and checkout solutions. BitGold Business Accounts makes global business and consumer payments using gold simple and cost-effective. Built on a highly scalable infrastructure, the Canadian-born platform now allows merchants to transact to and from more than 150 countries and 100 currencies globally in gold for one low cost debit-processing fee.

BitGold’s digital ledger technology utilizes a ‘hub and spoke’ model for cross-border payment flows, with vaulted-gold enabling low-risk and low-volatility settlement options for all transactions. BitGold’s closed-loop debit network enables instant value-settlement of any transaction into vaulted gold. Businesses can easily settle back to a local currency or bank account, or push supplier payments and payroll out anywhere in the world.

BitGold uses proprietary technology in a symbiosis of gold-vault service and payment processing infrastructure in an online banking environment, providing innovative solutions to the challenge of transacting with fully allocated and securely vaulted gold.