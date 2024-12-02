Bitfury and Platio announce partnership for banking solution

Through this collaboration, Platio will deploy Bitfury’s blockchain analytics solution Crystal within its banking and trading platform.

The Platio Smart Banking Ecosystem is tailored for individuals and businesses and provides banking and trading services in three asset types: fiat, crypto and stocks. Today’s partnership with Bitfury will bring Crystal’s advanced blockchain transaction mapping and fintech analytics into the Platio platform.

Platio has already started to integrate with Crystal and is aiming to present its platform for beta testing soon.