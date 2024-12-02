bitFlyer, Tpoint Japan to provide Bitcoin loyalty program

As per this collaboration, local customers will be allowed to exchange loyalty program points for Bitcoin (BTC) and earn rewards for paying in crypto. Tpoint Japan aims to turn their points into ‘Points for people. Points for connecting people and society’, as the goal is to make the world ‘simpler with blockchain’.

Thus, T-Card holders are now able to exchange every 100 T-Points for JPY 85 worth of BTC. Moreover, users will be rewarded for their purchases using Bitcoin in the amount of one T-Point per JPY 500 spent.