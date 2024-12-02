Bitfinex rolls out updated mobile app for crypto trading

The platform provides services for cryptocurrency traders and liquidity providers. Bitfinex’s app new features include: exchange and margin trading, charts, margin funding, transfer between wallets, new deposit, last movements (deposits/withdrawals), notifications on trades execution, price alerts.

In recent news Bitfinex announced it has opened margin trading for USDT/USD pair to improve its stablecoin offering in line with market evolution and consumer demand. The crypto trading platform also reported that the stablecoin margin trading is currently limited to USDT/USD, but the company plans to introduce margin trading for the other major stable coin pairings when sufficient liquidity is reached.