Bitdefender purchases Election Security Central to track cybersecurity keywords

Among the features of the Election Security Central, one can encounter:

• a dashboard that tracks and displays real-time spam and malware attacks per second with aggregate totals over the past 24 hours

• a view into real-time trends, such as the most attacked states, most active election Internet searches, and information on which tactics fraudsters appear to be using to deceive voters

• daily reports that highlight the security warfare incidents detected in the past 24 hours

Information warfare tactics give bad actors the advantage to automate and anonymously reach, influence and confuse an entire population of Internet users and voters. Their success is reached by using attack vectors that traditional security monitoring tools have a difficult time detecting.

The company’s monitoring and reporting capabilities are able to detect possible criminal attacks disguised within high traffic times, and to flag anomalies that may indicate bad actors intent on deceiving voters, undermining confidence or even preparing an attack on the election infrastructure itself.