Bitcoins PTP anonymous digital currency raises Israelis eyebrows

Israels central bank governor, Karnit Flug, has held a meeting with regulators of the capital and insurance markets, Tax Authority, and the Israel Money Laundering and Terror Financing Prohibition Authority. Analyses are performed for the issuing of solutions related to the use of, and trade in, virtual currencies. Analysis is focused on unpredicted macro effects, their legal standing, their regulation, money laundering and terror financing risks, taxation, and consumer protection.

Bitcoin, a decentralised open source electronic money network, uses cryptography to secure transactions by means of peer-to- peer (PTP) networks and the use of anonymous transfers and does not require centralized financial institutions. In 2013, Bitcoin`s exchange rates jumped by 700% in the first quarter, reaching over USD 1,200 by the end of the year.

