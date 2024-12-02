Bitcoin.com, CRYPTOTAG join forces to bring security to the Bitcoin.com Store

CRYPTOTAG, a Netherlands-based startup, will offer its Starter Kit in order to provide the necessary tools to store one’s private keys and recovery seed on space-grade titanium. The company suggested that their solution is a patented system, tested thoroughly.

Representatives of Bitcoin.com revealed that as accidents happen and access combinations are forgotten all of the time, CRYPTOTAG’s product will help them bring more legacy and security to their existing range of products and services. Moreover, CRYPTOTAG is compatible with the Bitcoin.com wallet, Ledger, KeepKey, and more.