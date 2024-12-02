Bitcoin.com, CheapAir.com to offer Bitcoin Cash services for travelers

Bitcoin.com reported that over 4 million Bitcoin.com Wallet users will be able to access CheapAir.com’s booking engine from its mobile app. The partnership will help crypto travels find deals on flights and hotels around the world as well. Also, CheapAir.com now accepts payment in Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dash.

CheapAir.com affirmed they are big fans of Bitcoin and that people deserve the freedom to use whatever payment methods fit their lifestyle and values. Among the reasons that stood behind the partnership decision are the fact that CheapAir.com supports the efforts to build a more diverse and evolved financial system, as well as the fact that Bitcoin.com has done a great work within the Bitcoin community, promoting crypto acceptance around the world. Bitcoin.com considers that paying for flights and hotels with Bitcoin Cash has never been easier.