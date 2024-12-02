Bitcoin Shop starts accepting Dogecoin on its ecommerce platform

Introduced in December 2013, Dogecoin is an open source peer-to-peer crypto-currency. According to CoinMarketCap, dogecoin is the sixth largest crypto-currency in the world in terms of market capitalization and, as of March 30, 2014, there were over 65 billion Dogecoins that have been mined with an estimated 100 billion by the end of 2014.

Bitcoin Shop operates an ecommerce website where consumers can purchase products using virtual currency such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin. Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin are virtual currencies that use peer-to-peer networks to facilitate instant payments. They are all categorized as crypto-currencies, as they use cryptography as a security measure. Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin issuances and transactions are carried out collectively by the network, with no central authority, and allow users to make verified transfers.

In recent news, Bitcoin Shop has invested USD 1.5 million in digital currency payment platform GoCoin, in a Series A equity financing.