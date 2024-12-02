Bitcoin Shop invests USD 1.5 million in GoCoin

Bitcoin Shop will be leveraging GoCoin for its payment processing solution to offer shoppers the option to pay using Bitcoin and Litecoin. GoCoin will use the proceeds for additional engineering resources and to boost its global sales force. The Series A financing includes over USD 500,000 of converting notes from angel investors including Facebook, Amazon, Ooma, Current TV, CNN, and more.

GoCoin is an international payment platform for digital currencies, which enables merchants to accept Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin payments.

Bitcoin Shop operates an ecommerce website where consumers can purchase products using virtual currency such as Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer (PTP) digital currency technology which operates with no central authority or banks. It was launched in 2008 and is traded within a global network of computers. Bitcoins, the digital currency, can be transferred without going through banks or clearing houses.