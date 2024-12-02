Bitcoin ransom demanded after tram system website breach

Visitors of luas.ie were met with a threatening message left by the attackers, who expressed their frustration at previous attempts to alert the tram system. Luas confirmed the security breach via a Twitter post, which mentioned that the website had been taken down by the IT company who managed it, and their technicians were working on it. Also, the company stated that it had contacted the Commissioner for Data Protection and everyone whose information may have been compromised.

However, even though it is unclear what kind of data the hackers have obtained, the company argued that the tram system’s payment website used by passengers to pay for fare violations has not been affected by the cyber attack.