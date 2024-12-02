Bitcoin price rises 30 percent against US dollar

Data from CoinDesks Bitcoin Price Index (BPI) shows that May began with bitcoins price at the USD 9,244.32 mark - a 33% jump from its April 1 start of USD 6,926.02. This marks the greatest rise in bitcoins price this year, and one of only two months where it rose at all within the period.

Indeed, bitcoin fell by nearly a third in each of the negative months, dropping from USD 13.860 on January 1 to USD 10.266 on February 1, and even more drastically - from USD 10.309 to just below USD 7,000 - in March. While bitcoin has rallied this past month, it has yet to recover to the USD 10,000 mark, which it last fell below in mid-March.

Bitcoin’s transaction volume jumped by 93% month-over-month, while the number of off-chain transactions through exchanges jumped by a similar 95%. However, fees saw a similar jump, rising 90% in April, according to data collected by CoinDesk.