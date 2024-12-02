Bitcoin price drops to new 2018 low

As a result, CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Price Index (BPI) fell to USD 5,938.18 at 21:51 UTC, surpassing the prior low of USD 5,947, which occurred on February 6. As of press time, that figure had risen above that low, with the price of Bitcoin averaging USD 6,159.56, BPI data indicates. Moreover, the cryptocurrency’s market capitalization has also dipped, sliding to USD 102 billion – its lowest of the year – according to the BPI.

Not only Bitcoin, but also Litecoin’s price dropped on June 22. Litecoin’s (LTC) price hit a seven-month low on Friday as the cryptocurrency markets turned risk-averse. The world’s sixth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization fell to USD 84.39 at 14:00 UTC – its lowest level since November 29, according to CoinDesk’s Litecoin Price Index – and was last seen at USD 84.99, down more than 12 percent on the day.

Other major cryptocurrencies were also flashing red. Names like Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) have depreciated by at least 10 percent each.