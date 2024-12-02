Bitcoin payments through WhatsApp to be adopted

This solution will be made possible by using Wuabit, a cryptocurrency wallet that can work in the chat interface in WhatsApp. Its developers describe it as a ‘software agent’ powered by specialised AI. Moreover, in order to send Bitcoin to a person, it is only necessary to type in commands such as ‘send BTC 0.05 to’, adding the name of the person. The wallet will then recognise the command, and send the BTC straight away.

A spokesperson told the Express that the public Beta testing is due to start in April 2019, and that the wallet core service starting with BTC is nearly completed. Combining cryptocurrencies with social media platforms is an on-going practice for other companies, as Facebook has stated that it intens to launch its own cryptocurrency and Samsung has released its own crypto wallet.