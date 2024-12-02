Bitcoin gambling website Cloudbet to launch mobile casino

This new feature will enable Cloudbet customers to play casino games for real Bitcoin directly from their tablets and mobile phones. Cloudbet’s mobile casino offers full mobile banking facilities that allow users to deposit and withdraw Bitcoins directly using only their mobile devices, as easily as scanning a QR code. A single account allows players to access the sportsbook, desktop casinos, and new mobile casino. 2-Step Authentication is also available for added security.

All games are available on Android, iOS or Windows mobile devices; supported devices include iPhones and iPads, Samsung Galaxy Series, Motorola Droid series, Google Nexus series, HTC One series, Sony Xperia series, LG G series and Kindle Fire. Blackberry devices are not currently supported.