Bitcoin: awareness influences trustworthiness – survey

Over 1000 individuals took part in the survey, including those from the Wall Street, Silicon Valley and Bitcoin communities.

BIT informs that 66% of respondents take into consideration purchasing Bitcoins in 2014, and that 74% believe that the digital currency will become a viable alternative currency, the same source reports.

53% of the respondents have already purchased Bitcoins, and 87% of those who haven’t purchased yet have indicated they are likely to purchase Bitcoins or have been unsure if they will do so in 2014.

45% state that they first heard about Bitcoin in 2013. Notably, 30% report that they learned of the technology between 2009 and 2011. By comparison, just 22% of respondents report about becoming aware of Bitcoin in 2012.

Moreover, 35% say they have learned first of the technology via a blog or social media. An additional 19% of respondents have learned first of Bitcoin through a family or friend, while 18% have read about Bitcoin for the first time in a magazine, newspaper or other publication.

BIT reveals that 50% of those who have learned first about Bitcoin have found it ‘intellectually interesting’, while 30% believe it has been confusing or that it would never be widely adopted.

Launched in September of 2013, SecondMarket’s Bitcoin Investment Trust allows high net-worth investors the ability to gain exposure to bitcoin’s price movements.