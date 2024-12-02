BiTA welcomes NR Capital as part of Asian expansion plan

NR Capital is an alternative trade finance partner. According to its representatives, NR Capital is commited to digitisation of all elements of the Global Physical Commodity supply chain.

Founded in August 2017, Blockchain in Transport Alliance promotes the development and adoption of blockchain applications in the trucking, transportation and logistics industries, including establishing industry-wide standards.

For example shippers, tech start-ups and incumbents, insurance companies, law firms, and other industry participants who have an interest in integrating blockchain technology into their organizations can join the alliance.

The goal is for members to participate, discuss, create, and adopt industry standards that would act as the bedrock for developing blockchain applications. Workgroups staffed by members who work in various disciplines such as smart contracts, freight payments, freight forwarding, insurance, banking, asset management, transparency and numerous other project are continuously under development.