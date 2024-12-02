BioSig-ID, Mitek enable digital identity proofing for gesture biometrics

The aim of this is for Mitek’s technology to be used to verify the individual’s identity as part of the BioSig-ID enrollment process. As BioSig-ID offers biometric solutions that protect sensitive digital records, in industries such as education, healthcare, and banking, this partnership solution links BioMetric Signature ID’s (BSI) gesture technology to a real person without a break in the identity verification process, thus creating a streamlined approach.

Moreover, as part of the collaboration, Mitek’s Mobile Verify will be a component of BioProof-ID’s authentication process. Mobile Verify confirms users’ identities by digitally validating the authenticity of government issued identity documents presented during the enrollment process. A second layer of identity verification is added, as biometric face comparison algorithms are used to automatically compare the portrait extracted from the identity document with a selfie. This comparison proves if the person submitting the ID document is its rightful owner.