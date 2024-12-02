Biometrics startup rolls out free app for smartphones and desktops

Developed by an Austrian authentication startup, the sezame app is available for Windows 10 and Mac OS 10.11-10.13, providing fingerprint or facial recognition to replace passwords and other personal identifiers. With this product launch the company aims to accelerate the transition from password-based authentication to biometrics. The company will participate in several upcoming events as it spreads the word about its new product, including TNW, Mobile 360, MoneyConf, and IoT World Europe.

The startup does not store any biometric information. That information stays on the users own smartphone, to reduce the risk of stolen passwords, skimming at POS terminals, or stolen cars due to illegal keyless entry. Moreover, the technology can also be adapted to other applications, such as door locks and ATMs, in the future, the company said for Biometric Update.