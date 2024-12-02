Biometric payments between security concerns and popularity

Vital Insights into Biometric Payments Adoption shares the results of an independent US, UK and Australian survey commissioned by TNS which explores consumer attitudes toward and experiences with making biometric payments. The report reveals that 15% of adults have made a biometric payment in the last year, including a quarter of 18 to 24 year olds.

The report also highlights:

Fingerprints were chosen as the most popular identifier overall; however, the second choice varied by region

68% believe biometric payments will become more commonplace in the next 2-5 years

Trust in biometric payments among US adults has increased slightly since TNS’ last survey two years ago

Usage in the last year has been greatest among UK adults

In the US and UK more men reported security concerns, but in Australia women were most concerned

KANTAR TNS commissioned a US, Australia and UK survey in March 2018 on behalf of Transaction Network Services. The survey interviewed 1,027 US adults, 1,032 Australian adults and 1,024 UK adults. The survey was conducted by online self-completion interview between 8th – 12th March 2018.