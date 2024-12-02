BioID, POS AG team up for biometric identity proofing

By using BioID PhotoVerify, POS AG, an Austria-based software development company, aims to offer a full remote identity proofing workflow including biometric capability for determining the ownership of an ID document. This collaboration is set to deliver a solution for the new requirements European telephone companies must meet for prepaid SIM card activation.

BioID’s technology ensures user presence and validates ID ownership through face recognition with high assurance levels. PhotoVerify combines liveness detection and face recognition to check the legitimate user’s presence requiring two selfies. This process works with any device and any off-the-shelf camera.