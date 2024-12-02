BioID integrates biometric authentication into Keyp identity ecosystem

Face recognition with liveness detection from BioID is used device-independently without the need of special hardware. Clients of the „Keyp Identity Platform-as-a-Service“ can incorporate biometric authentication for their processes by means of drag-and-drop.

BioID secures online identities for individuals and companies through fraud-proof authentication. In particular, BioID’s liveness detection ensures user presence and detects spoofing using images, videos or avatars.

Keyp develops an independent and decentralized infrastructure for digital identities. The aim is to guarantee the users sovereignty over their data and facilitate verified identities during transactions. Every user thereby “keeps the key” to the digital world in their own possession.