Biocryptology launches identity platform to fight identity theft

Biocryptology is a universal identification platform that allows its users to identify themselves unequivocally, both online (mobile and desktop devices) as well as in physical or in-person settings, using biometric data. To obtain the biometric data, Biocryptology uses one of the users devices to ensure their identification. The solution currently has an app for mobiles with biometric sensors (fingerprint sensor and face ID) and it is already operational for all types of environments.

To create a profile, users download the app on their phones and register with an email, a phone number, and their biometric data (fingerprint or Face ID). After completing this simple process, the user can access both online and physical environments using the app and their biometric data. Biocryptology encrypts and stores the user data in different locations, so that if someone managed to access and decrypt the data, the information would be useless.

The actor Antonio Banderas, in addition to being one of the first investors, is also Biocryptologys ambassador: “Biocryptologys calling is to eliminate identity fraud on social networks, but also in more critical areas such financial transactions, said the artist, who was recently named Biocryptologys Global Ambassador.

Biocryptology aims to encourage consumers to actively protect their own identities and eliminate user names and passwords. The company also feels that it has the responsibility to provide effective assistance to the victims of identity fraud and theft. For this reason, it will offer support to valuable causes in all countries that also help these victims, not just economically, but also by providing its experience and legal assistance.