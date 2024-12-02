BioConnect reveals partner program for identity solution providers

This is meant to provide supporting documentation and integration information. Moreover, partners have access to the tools and support to self-validate technology integrations with BioConnect’s solutions, such as BioConnect Enterprise and BioConnect ID.

Also, the partner program launched with over 60 principal and strategic partners, among which one can include Duo, ForgeRock, IBM, Suprema, Say-Tec, Genetec, Software House, Brivo, LenelS2, and AMAG Technology. In addition to that, BioConnect’s digital identity authentication technology was recently integrated with ForgeRock’s Identity and Access Management platform, in an attempt to provide enterprise grade biometrics for secure privileged access.