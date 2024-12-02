BioConnect launches mobile biometric platform BioConnect ID

The Canadia-based company offers BioConnect ID, a cloud utility that combines biometrics (fingerprint, face, voice, eye, behavior) with a standards-based integration approach (SAML, Google Authenticator, Open API), and an upcoming Trust AI engine. This provides both employees and customers facing transactions with the ability to manage identities through a secure mobile app authenticator for the user.

