BioCatch updates its platform with behavioural biometrics

The indicators facilitate visibility into the risk score it generates – more precisely, visibility into nearly 100 threat indicators and a list of factors that make up the top contributions to the risk score. Specific indicators for bots, remote access attacks and other threats are also included.

The new Policy Manager allows financial institutions and other organisations to create and manage internal policies based on behavioural risk scores and other parameters generated by the platform. Also, Case Manager can be used by security teams, fraud analysts, and investigators to isolate activities and sessions for further review. It provides information that can be used to guide action on various types of incidents so to mitigate fraud, provide feedback, and generate insights for user account management.