Biocatch offers behavioural biometrics to Forgerock platform

BioCatch integrates with the ForgeRock Identity Platform to detect criminal behaviours that use stolen/synthetic identities at the onboarding registration page to protect against new account fraud. During the application process, this solution monitors the user behaviour and is able to discern between a real user and an impostor. In order to prevent account takeover, the BioCatch technology establishes user profiles based on 2000 parameters and is able to discern anomalies coming from malware, robotic attacks, remote access attacks or social engineering in real-time.

BioCatch is a cybersecurity company that delivers behavioural biometrics analyzing human-device interactions to protect users and data. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity database.