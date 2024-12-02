BioCatch expands behavioral biometrics with touchscreen pressure measuring method

The company suggests that the solution will enable it to extend its work to distinguish legitimate from fraudulent users with behavioral biometrics and artificial intelligence. The invention allows pressure data to be extracted from the mobile device, without the need for additional hardware. This can contribute to accuracy in detecting fraud in an online session. Touch pressure is one of approximately 2,000 behavioral parameters analysed by BioCatch to build user profiles and gain behavioral insights.

The company’s patent work began in 2010, giving BioCatch an advantage in the mobile. In February 2019, BioCatch also launched a capability to detect ‘vishing’ social engineering attacks. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity database.