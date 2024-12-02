BioCatch digital identity solution now available on Forgerock Marketplace

The combination of BioCatch’s solution with ForgeRock’s Intelligent Authentication technology enables ForgeRock clients to implement passive authentication and prevent account takeover attacks. BioCatch monitors the entire digital identity lifecycle, from account creation to login and beyond, providing continuous authentication throughout an online session. In the process, BioCatch analyzes more than 2,000 parameters, and, if it detects

ForgeRock is the Digital Identity Management company assisting the way organizations build trust and interact securely with customers, employees, devices, and things. Organizations adopt the ForgeRock Identity Platform as their digital identity system of record to monetize customer relationships, address stringent regulations for privacy and consent (GDPR, HIPAA, FCC privacy, etc.), and leverage the Internet of Things.

BioCatch is a cybersecurity company that delivers behavioural biometrics analyzing human-device interactions to protect users and data.