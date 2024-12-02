BIO-key reveals partner program for biometric authentication solutions

The initiative aims to deliver integrated multi-factor biometric security solutions for their customers. The program will authorise company partners to resell BIO-key’s biometric authentication solutions. The product offering includes ID Director for SAML (biometric authentication into SAML-enabled apps) and BIO-key’s fingerprint scanners that work with Windows Hello and Windows 10.

Moreover, as per Corsentino, US-based CyberPeak Solutions is one of the partners joining the CAP. The company is focused on advising companies with cybersecurity solution optimisation and implementation, so it adopted the multi-factor SSO and MFA solution, as well as BIO-key’s ID Director and fingerprint scanners.