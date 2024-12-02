Bindo supports Apple Pay and NFC contactless payments

Bindo’s new NFC-enabled mPOS reader is set to operate over Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and wireless technology. Moreover, Bindo is set to be able to accept EMV chip and signature, chip & PIN devices and magnetic swipe. Also, Bindo’s mobile contactless payment is set to operate on an EMV-based payments infrastructure.

Bindo is a retail platform that brings local stores online, index inventory and facilitates sales via POS integration. Bindo processes all online/offline transactions and geocodes sales analytics.

In recent news, Bindo has launched a mobile EMV credit card reader for its cloud-based iPad POS system.