Bindo launches POS solution in partnership with Powa, APG China

As part of the agreement, Bindo, Powa Technologies and APG China will provide retailers with POS and hardware solution.

Retailers can transform the way their stores function with the PowaPOS T25, a tablet-based POS hardware that integrates common retail peripherals, including a 2D barcode scanner and thermal printer. The Bindo/PowaPOS bundle also integrates with the APG cash drawer.

On top of this, Bindo and PowaPOS have also integrated with the Octopus payment terminal. The combined POS system will enable merchants to check out customers using the Octopus NFC technology and to also top up credits for consumers.

Bindo is a retail platform that brings local stores online, index inventory and facilitates sales via POS integration. Bindo processes all online/offline transactions and geocodes sales analytics.

Powa Technologies is an international commerce startup that creates technologies that enable purchases online and offline. Powa provides several solutions such as PowaTag, PowaPOS and PowaWeb.

In recent news, Powa Technologies has teamed up with software service provider Regentsoft and integrated Regentsoft’s new enterprise resource project (ERP) software for retailers, FPOS, with its PowaPOS payments platform.