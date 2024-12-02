Binance partners Refinitiv for KYC automation

Using the Refinitiv automated KYC solution, Binance will be able to integrate the functionalities of World-Check into it internal workflow, which would allow it to streamline the screening process for onboarding, KYC and third-party risk due diligence.

KYC as a Service integrates trusted legal entity information from authoritative sources in over 200 countries and 60 languages. It is underpinned by a global policy that has been stress tested with more than 100 regulators and financial institutions.

The service offers client identity, verification, screening and monitoring for accelerated client onboarding, remediation and refresh built on a collaborative platform that streamlines KYC compliance and the distribution of due diligence documentation.