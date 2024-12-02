Binance exchange to roll out crypto futures trading

During a presentation, the founder and CEO of the exchange showcased a futures trading interface on Binance with features including longs and shorts on crypto assets. While a firm releasing date of the feature is not yet set, a Binance spokesperson told CoinDesk it plans to launch the test by mid-July 2019.

The futures trading feature comes after the exchange rolled out margin trading on the platform in June 2019. “Margin trading will roll out to all users first, then futures testnet will come about a week after that,” the spokesperson added.