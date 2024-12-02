Billtrust, Priority boost US B2B automated payments acceptance

US-based B2B order-to-cash solutions provider Billtrust announced that Priority Commercial Payments has joined Billtrusts Business Payments Network (BPN) to provide merchants the technology and support to streamline reconciliation of commercial payments captured through the BPN platform.

With this new strategic partnership, Priority -- which processes more than USD 45 billion on behalf of over 190,000 merchants annually -- further expands BPNs ability to serve merchants that wish to receive touchless electronic payments remitted through accounts payable (A/P) platforms. Merchants receiving payments through BPN via Priority will reduce costs and gain efficiencies by receiving automated payments that post straight through to their preferred ERP or accounting system.

Launched late 2018, BPN streamlines the delivery of electronic B2B payments to businesses by providing financial institutions and A/P platforms with the ability to deliver digital payments directly to merchants participating in the network, offering acquirers and accounts receivable (A/R) providers the opportunity to capture transaction volume through the network on behalf of merchants, or enabling complex financial and payment data to come together at scale while delivering reconciliation to suppliers and buyers.