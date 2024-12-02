Billtrust partners with Comdata

With this new BPN alliance relationship, Comdata, the commercial Mastercard issuer in North America, gives buyers the ability to automate electronic payments to many suppliers through one network. By doing so, buyers are able to reduce costs, delays, and inefficiencies, promote payment transparency, and meet the needs and preferences of their suppliers.

Launched late last year, BPN is designed to address current industry challenges by:

Publishing a directory that contains a full view of participating suppliers and their payment acceptance preferences

Providing financial institutions and corporate buyers with ability to deliver digital payments directly to the suppliers’ acceptance platforms

Offering acquirers and accounts receivable providers the opportunity to accept payments directly from payables platforms

Enabling complex financial and payment data to seamlessly come together at scale while delivering streamlined reconciliation to suppliers and buyers.

Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections.