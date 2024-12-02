Billtrust launches new platform to assist the B2B collections process

The platform aims to give accounts receivable (A/R) teams tools to automate contact management, prioritise accounts, and build customer relationships. Collections analysts play an important role for the financial health of a company as 90% of American B2B companies report late payments by their customers, and top 1,000 US companies reveal an increase in days sales outstanding (DSO), according to the official press release.

The US-based company enables automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Moreover, Billtrust provides cloud-based order-to-cash solutions to thousands of small to large-sized organisations.