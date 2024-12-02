Billtrust acquires Credit2B, expanding credit services

The addition of Credit2B expands Billtrust’s Quantum solutions services, including adding business credit reports, online credit applications and more.

Credit2B leverages crowdsourcing and other technologies to provide companies with the approach to credit decision-making. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In October 2017, Visa and Billtrust have partnered to improve streamline the reconciliation of B2B payments and increase automation of virtual card payments for financial institutions.