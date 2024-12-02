BillPro extends licence to all EU and EEA countries

This will enable the implementation of payment services, merchant acquiring of card payment, local debit and bank transfer methods, IBAN issuing and more. The expanded geographical reach of payment options opens the possibilities for European businesses to access new cross-border markets, and represents new partnership opportunities for PSPs and Payment Facilitators looking to expand their footprint throughout Europe.

As a licensed Payment Institution in Europe, BillPro can deliver all payment services, including merchant acquiring, IBAN issuing, trust and escrow accounting and more, to businesses in any country of the region. Moreover, the company has added several payment methods, including Carte Bancaire, AMEX, JCB, SEPA Direct Debit, China Union Pay, WeChat, AliPay and over 20 Alternative Payment methods in Europe.