BillPro adds global payment products for merchants

This comes after the recent opening of BillPro’s local European offices in Amsterdam, which in conjunction with the seven alternative payment services, serve to widen BillPro clients’ access to bank-transfer solutions, local payment options, personalised account management services and real-time reporting tools that improve conversion rates while reducing risk.

BillPro’s new offerings are iDEAL, which has 60% of the bank-transfer market in the Netherlands; national online banking service EPS in Austria; Przelewy24 (P24) in Poland, which links to all Polish banks; Giropay in Germany, which partners with EPS to deliver access to 40 million German and Austrian customers; Teleingreso in Spain; and Faster Payments in the UK, which handles more than 100 million online transactions each month.

The portfolio expansion also includes Sofort, a part of Sweden’s Klarna Group. Sofort is connected to many German banks and is also available in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. The bank-transfer services offer instant alternatives to credit card payments, with real-time transaction notification, assured funds, no chargebacks, and reduced or eliminated refunds or charge reversals in several markets.

Merchants also benefit from the marketing support provided by these payment methods, which typically have high adoption and conversion rates.