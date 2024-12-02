BillingTree, ZNAP to provide m-payments solutions to auto finance industry

BillingTrees mobile payment and lifecycle management solution enables customers to view and pay their bills by scanning a QR code from their smartphone and access their account information and payment options.

Both solutions are supported by BillingTrees partnership with ZNAP, a mobile payment and business automation platform provider.

BillingTrees Auto Finance Solution allows auto industry lenders to automate payment processing and posting for car loans and leases. Lenders can use BillingTree to deliver referral incentives, automobile trade-in or upsell promotions and other value-added services like extended warranties or service plans.

In recent news, MPayMe, a Hong Kong-based mobile solutions provider, has launched its ZNAP mobile payments platform in Italy with the appointment as CEO of Elisabetta De Bernardi, formerly an executive director with Morgan Stanley Italy.